2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Here Are All 40 Teams In Group Stages
By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
2 HOURS AGO FOOTBALL NEWS
The Preliminary stage of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers for the CAF region concluded on 10th September 2019. Some countries excited and others disillusioned, 14 teams advanced from the Preliminary stage whilst the other 14 were eliminated.
The 14 teams who advanced from the Prelims join the Top 26 ranked teams on the continent who did not participate in the Prelims in the Group Stages of the World Cup qualifiers for CAF region.
The 40 qualified teams will be grouped in 10 Groups to feature in the second round of the World Cup qualifiers; the Group stages.
The leaders in the each Group will then advance to the third round, a knockout stage for the Top 5 teams to represent the African Continent on the World stage.
The date for the Group stages draw is yet to be announced but the fixtures in the second round will take place between March 2020 and November 2021.
The 40 teams through to the Group stages of the qualifiers are;
Senegal Tunisia Nigeria Algeria Morocco Egypt Ghana Cameroon DR Congo Ivory Coast Mali Burkina Faso South Africa Guinea Cape Verde Uganda Zambia Benin Gabon Congo Madagascar Niger Libya Mauritania Kenya Central African Republic Zimbabwe Mozambique Namibia Angola Guinea-Bissau Malawi Togo Sudan Rwanda Tanzania Equatorial Guinea Ethiopia Liberia Djibouti
