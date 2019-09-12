Swansea Boss Lauds Andre Ayew; Describes Him As A Winner

Swansea City boss, Steve Cooper has hailed Andre Ayew on his commitment and high level of motivation.

The Ghana skipper was linked away from the club after returning to the Championship side from Fernebache.

However, the 29-year-old decision to stay with the Swans made the headlines.

Cooper has however revealed that Ayew’s decision to stay at the club didn’t completely take him by surprise, and has described the former West Ham man as a winner.

“Andre’s a high-profile player here at Swansea and in the Championship and he did have offers. He could have gone,” he said.

“But the most important thing to say is that he’s wanted to stay because he believes in what we’re doing and he wants to be a part of it.”

“My gut feeling was that that would be the case. I just saw a really motivated player every single day.

“My experience of Andre, as with all the players, have only been positive.

“He’s obviously a talented player, he’s making a difference in game and he’s performing well, but he’s also captain of his national team, he has experience and has been more than willing to share that and trying to get the best out of others.

“I’ve really enjoyed my conversations with him, he understands the game and I look forward to working with him.

“The key to everything is motivation. If you’re motivated then you get the best out of yourself.

“With him staying he’s obviously motivated to do well here and if he does that I think everybody will be a winner, especially him.”

Ayew has scored twice, contributing two assists in five appearances so far this season.