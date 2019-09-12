Jordan Ayew Praises Crystal Palace Fans After Winning Player Of The Month Award

Ghana international, Jordan Ayew has hailed Crystal Palace supporters after winning the player of the month award for August.

The 28-year-old has scored two goals in the ongoing campaign. Jordan grabbed the winner in the Eagles' last league outing against Aston Villa, as well as bagging the crucial opener for the club's historic victory against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Winning the award with an 84% majority from more than 1,000 fans who voted on the club's official app, the Ghanaian forward was a hugely important figure in helping push Palace into 4th in the Premier League table after four games in August.

Upon receiving the award, Ayew was quick to share his appreciation towards the fans for their support.

"I want to thank them, and everyone at the football club," he told the official club website.

"I am grateful and this is a good thing, but it is just the beginning. It gives me more energy and desire to work harder for this football club," he added.

Jordan will be hoping to continue his impressive form as they play away to dwindling Tottenham Hotspurs on Saturday at the Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium.