Lily Niber-Lawrence Joins Spanish Side Extremadura Femenino [PHOTOS+VIDEO]

Ghanaian youngster, Lily Niber-Lawrence has joined Spanish Primera Nacional de Fútbol side Extremadura UD Femenino on an initial one-year deal.

The third-tier club signed the highly-rated midfielder from Sekondi Hasacas Ladies with an option for two more seasons.

Lily is the first international acquisition by the side for the 2019/20 season.

She was one of the most consistent players at Hasaacas Ladies, helping the side to three National Women’s League titles. She also featured in all games as the side won the novelty Normalization Special competition this year.

Lily has represented Ghana at all age levels – from the bronze-winning Black Maidens squad at the 2012 Fifa U-17 Women’s World Cup to the U-20 World Cup and also outings for the senior national women’s team, the Black Queens at the 2018 Africa Cup of Nations on home soil.