AFCON U-23: GFA NC Applauds ‘Relentless’ Black Meteors After Historic Qualification

The Normalization Committee of the Ghana Football Association have congratulated the Black Meteors of their historic qualification for CAF U-23 Africa Cup of Nations.

A Yaw Yeboah 68th minute goal made the difference for Ghana as it meant a 2-1 aggregate victory over the North Africans and a ticket to the U-23 AFCON in Egypt in November.

Despite the ill-treatment, ahead of the match, the Dr Kofi Amoah led Committee have hailed the players for their hard-fought win.

Below is the full statement

The Normalisation Committee of the Ghana Football Association congratulates the technical handlers and players of the Black Meteors for their impressive feat in Setif, Algeria last night in the final round of the CAF U-23 qualifiers.

Their remarkable 1:0 victory over Algeria, which qualified them to the CAF Under 23 Championship in Egypt on a 2:1 aggregate, was surely achieved by dint of hard work, resilience and patriotism.

The Black Meteors have been relentless under difficult situations, and even when the Tokyo 2020 dream appeared over after the frustrating 1:1 draw in Accra last week, Coach Ibrahim Tanko and his team, as well as the players, remained focused and optimistic.

They fought on to achieve what seemed unlikely, and we commend the team for their resilience and patriotism, which has earned them and the nation qualification to the CAF Under 23 Championship in Egypt.

As the team returns home tomorrow to begin preparations for the CAF U-23 Championship, it is important that they get the required support to enable them perform even better in Egypt to get Ghana the elusive Olympic football slot in Tokyo next year.

-GFA COMMUNICATIONS DEPARTMENT