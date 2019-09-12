ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Re: Hon. Nenyi George Andah Was Never Hooted At Awutu Awubia Festival...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
12.09.2019 Football News

CAF Champions League: MTN Buys 1000 Asante Kotoko Jerseys For Fans Ahead Of Etoile du Sahel Game

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
CAF Champions League: MTN Buys 1000 Asante Kotoko Jerseys For Fans Ahead Of Etoile du Sahel Game
1 HOUR AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

Headline sponsors of Asante Kotoko, MTN, have purchased1000 replica jerseys ahead of Kotoko’s clash with Etoile du Sahel in the first round of the CAF Champions League qualifiers this Sunday.

The move is to help fill the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to cheer the team to victory.

Fans of the Ghana Premier League side will be given the shirts in order to create a good atmosphere for the match which is important to both sides especially Kotoko if they will make an impact on the continent this year.

The Porcupine Warriors will need a very good result ahead of the second leg in Tunisia in two weeks if they will progress to the next stage of the qualifiers.

Meanwhile, CAF has named the Liberian trio of Hassen Corneh, Sekou Kanneh Jnr, and Joel Wonka Doe as the officials in charge of the game.

Corneh will be the main referee with Kanneh Jnr and Doe acting as his two assistants.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
TOP STORIES

Amidu Sues AG For €47m Judgment Debt Illegally Paid To Water...
3 hours ago

Zimbabwe's Mugabe to be buried in his village early next wee...
3 hours ago

body-container-line