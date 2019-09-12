CAF Champions League: MTN Buys 1000 Asante Kotoko Jerseys For Fans Ahead Of Etoile du Sahel Game

Headline sponsors of Asante Kotoko, MTN, have purchased1000 replica jerseys ahead of Kotoko’s clash with Etoile du Sahel in the first round of the CAF Champions League qualifiers this Sunday.

The move is to help fill the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to cheer the team to victory.

Fans of the Ghana Premier League side will be given the shirts in order to create a good atmosphere for the match which is important to both sides especially Kotoko if they will make an impact on the continent this year.

The Porcupine Warriors will need a very good result ahead of the second leg in Tunisia in two weeks if they will progress to the next stage of the qualifiers.

Meanwhile, CAF has named the Liberian trio of Hassen Corneh, Sekou Kanneh Jnr, and Joel Wonka Doe as the officials in charge of the game.

Corneh will be the main referee with Kanneh Jnr and Doe acting as his two assistants.