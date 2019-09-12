CAF Confed Cup: Coach Ebenezer Sefa Predicts Tough Match For Ashgold Against RS Bekane

Renowned football scout, Coach Ebenezer Sefa is predicting a tough clash for Obuasi Ashanti Gold when they take on RS Bekane in the CAF Confederations Cup this weekend.

The Ghana Premier League giants are billed to engage their counterpart from Morocco in the first leg of the second round as they look to secure qualification to the group stage of the second-tier inter-club competition.

Speaking in an interview with Ashh FM in a build-up to the crucial game, Coach Ebenezer Sefa has stressed that the Miners will not have it easy when they welcome the away side.

“RS Berkane is a very good team and they will give Ashgold a very tough game” the top scout said.

Further sharing his thoughts on the performance of Ashanti Gold in the competition so far, Coach Sefa indicated, “Ashgold has both dangerous and influential players in their team who decides games for them”.

“Shafiu Mumuni is the most dangerous player in the Ashgold team because he can score the least chance he gets”.

“Appiah McCarthy and Latif Anabila are the most influential players in the Ashgold team because they decide the outcome of their games for the team.”

“I would wish the Coach starts Marco Silver and Amos Addai from the bench and use Amos Nkrumah because he is an enforcer”.

The match will be played at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium this Saturday, September 14, 2019.