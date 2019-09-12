CAF Confed Cup: Dr. Kwaku Frimpong Optimistic Of Victory Against RS Bekane This Weekend

Bankroller for Obuasi Ashanti Gold Dr. Kwaku Frimpong has shared that he is confident his side will beat RS Bekane when the two sides lock horns this weekend in the CAF Confederations Cup.

The two top clubs are set for a first leg date on Saturday in the second round of the CAF second-tier inter-club competition.

With the stakes very high for the Miners to take advantage of the fact that they will be playing at home, Dr. Kwaku Frimpong has shared optimism in his players to get the job done at the end of the day.

Speaking in an interview with Kumasi-based Ashh FM on Wednesday, the outspoken football administrator highlighted, “Our game against RS Berkane on Saturday would be an entertaining game so I will entreat everyone to come to the Len Clay Stadium”.

“We will score RS Berkane on Saturday so every football-loving fans should come and support Ashgold SC because we will deliver beautiful football”.

He further opined, “The game won’t be easy for both teams but Ashgold SC will carry all the 3points on Saturday”.

“RS Berkane have a very strong team but my players will match them boot for boot on Saturday”.

Meanwhile, RS Bekane has already arrived in Ghana ahead of time and are currently training intensively to wrap up their preparations before the tough game on Saturday.

The match will be played the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium at 15:00GMT.