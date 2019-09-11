Anin Yeboah: Ghanaian Judge Named On Caf Reforms Task Force

Fifa have formed an independent task force to help reform the scandal-ridden Confederation of African Football, having taken over the management of the continental organisation last month.

Politicians, jurists and financial experts, including a former foreign minister of Mali, have been named to a five-person team by world football’s governing body, asked to strengthen and accelerate proposed reforms at Caf.

“You members of the task force are the foundation from which the future African football will be built. We count on your support, your passion and innovation,” said Fifa president Gianni Infantino after chairing its first meeting in Cairo on Tuesday.

Its members are Abdoulaye Diop (Mali), Hossam El Shafei (Egypt), Janet Katisya (Kenya), Martin Ngoga (Rwanda) and Ghanaian judge Anin Yeboah.

Topics discussed were auditing, transparency, the necessity for the highest standards of compliance; effective organisation of competitions, growth and development of African football as well as advancement and support for the body’s 54 member associations, said a Caf statement on Wednesday.

The meeting also touched upon football safety and security, African football governance and revenue generation for the continent’s competitions and events.

The administration of Caf was taken over on 1 August by Fifa general secretary Fatma Samoura. The move was made after allegations of corruption and sexual harassment against Caf president Ahmad Ahmad, who remains in his post despite an investigation by Fifa’s ethics committee.

“There are obstacles that we faced that resulted in our request for assistance. That’s why we also need you, the independent experts. Together we will move forward,” Ahmad said in a statement on the Caf website.