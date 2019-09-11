KP Boateng Suggests How Young Players Must Be Paid

Ghana forward, Kevin Prince Boateng has suggested that huge amount of monies given to young players in Europe must be reinvested to allow the players to focus on playing football.

Young players in Europe have been making sums of money when they join new clubs which affects their play.

However, the AFC Fiorentina forward who played with French international, Ousmane Dembele last season is believed to be one of the uncontrollable players in the dressing room of Barcelona.

Reports say the young winger does not turn up on training on time and always playing video games at night.

Dembele joined the Spanish side for a fee of €150m from Borussia Dortmund two years ago.

"Dembele is like a child for me," the 32-year-old told Sport Bild.

"You need to accept him for what he is. Yeah, he might arrive late for training now and again. There are players who do it on purpose but he's different. He's always like a little child.

"The problem and this isn't just about Dembele, is that young professionals earn far too much money. An 18-year-old shouldn't be earning four million euros per season. And if they do earn that, the money should be immediately reinvested so they see as little of it as possible," proposed the midfielder-cum-striker.

"For me, he's still a boy swimming in a giant pool. He suddenly cost €150m and still doesn't know how everything works."