Ghana Men’s 4x100m Relay Team For World Championships Doha 2019

Ghana’s 4x100m have qualified for the upcoming World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

Ghana’s participation was confirmed in an email to the Ghana Athletics Association on Monday, September 9, 2019.

The squad made a big impression at the 12th African Games when they won the gold medal in the tough race ahead of South Africa and Nigeria, the hot favourites.

The 4x100m is a special race in all athletics competitions and the team that wins feels super great.

Ghana beat a strong challenge from Nigeria and South Africa to grab the prestigious gold medal in the Men’s 4x100m in Morocco.

UK based Sean Safo-Antwi started the race, handed the baton to Martin Owusu Antwi, then to young Benjamin Azamati, who ran the race of his life before releasing it to polished and shining Paul Amoah to finish the race.

Congratulations once again.