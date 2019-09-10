CAF U-23 Qualifiers: Ibrahim Tanko Name Strong Starting XI Against Algeria

Head coach of the national U-23 side, Ibrahim Tanko has named a strong starting line up against Algeria in Algiers.

The Black Meteors team have lost most of their key players ahead of the game following the 1:1 stalemate at the Accra Sports Stadium over the weekend.

Ghana's U-23 side are seeking to qualify for the Africa U-23 Cup of Nations to be staged in Egypt in November.

The match has been scheduled to kick off at 19:30GMT.

Black Meteors starting XI against Algeria in Setif:

1. Kwame Baah (GK)

2. Gideon Mensah

3. Kingsley Fobi

4. Habib Mohammed

5. Nicholas Opoku

6. Michael Agberkornu

7. Isaac Twum

8. Yaw Yeboah

9. Bernard Tekpertey

10. Joseph Paintil

11. Dauda Mohammed