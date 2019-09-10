CAF U-23 Qualifiers: Ibrahim Tanko Name Strong Starting XI Against Algeria By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah 1 HOUR AGO FOOTBALL NEWS Head coach of the national U-23 side, Ibrahim Tanko has named a strong starting line up against Algeria in Algiers.The Black Meteors team have lost most of their key players ahead of the game following the 1:1 stalemate at the Accra Sports Stadium over the weekend.Ghana's U-23 side are seeking to qualify for the Africa U-23 Cup of Nations to be staged in Egypt in November.The match has been scheduled to kick off at 19:30GMT.Black Meteors starting XI against Algeria in Setif:1. Kwame Baah (GK)2. Gideon Mensah3. Kingsley Fobi4. Habib Mohammed5. Nicholas Opoku6. Michael Agberkornu7. Isaac Twum8. Yaw Yeboah9. Bernard Tekpertey10. Joseph Paintil11. Dauda Mohammed Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
