ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Re: Hon. Nenyi George Andah Was Never Hooted At Awutu Awubia Festival...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
10.09.2019 Football News

CAF U-23 Qualifiers: Ibrahim Tanko Name Strong Starting XI Against Algeria

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
CAF U-23 Qualifiers: Ibrahim Tanko Name Strong Starting XI Against Algeria
1 HOUR AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

Head coach of the national U-23 side, Ibrahim Tanko has named a strong starting line up against Algeria in Algiers.

The Black Meteors team have lost most of their key players ahead of the game following the 1:1 stalemate at the Accra Sports Stadium over the weekend.

Ghana's U-23 side are seeking to qualify for the Africa U-23 Cup of Nations to be staged in Egypt in November.

The match has been scheduled to kick off at 19:30GMT.

Black Meteors starting XI against Algeria in Setif:

1. Kwame Baah (GK)
2. Gideon Mensah
3. Kingsley Fobi
4. Habib Mohammed
5. Nicholas Opoku
6. Michael Agberkornu
7. Isaac Twum
8. Yaw Yeboah
9. Bernard Tekpertey
10. Joseph Paintil
11. Dauda Mohammed

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
TOP STORIES

Re: Hon. Nenyi George Andah Was Never Hooted At Awutu Awubia...
1 hour ago

Otumfuo To Speak At UN General Assembly On Friday Sept 13, 2...
9 hours ago

body-container-line