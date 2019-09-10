Cristiano Ronaldo Is Serie A’s Highest Earner On 31m Euros Year

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo is Serie A’s runaway highest earner on €31m a season, with Matthijs de Ligt and Romelu Lukaku already second and third.

An investigation by Gazzetta dello Sport discovered Serie A was spending €1.36bn on gross salaries – the most in the League’s history.

That is chiefly down to Ronaldo’s extravagant income of almost €600,000 a week and Juve’s wage bill of €294m – more than double that of nearest challengers Inter (€139m).

Over half of the top 20 play for Juve, with De Ligt coming in second on €8m plus €4m in bonuses, just two months after his arrival from Ajax.

In third is Lukaku, whom Inter are paying €7.5m a season plus €1.5m in bonuses.

Further down, Kalidou Koulibaly is Napoli’s highest earner on €6m a season, as are Gianluigi Donnarumma for Milan (€6m) and Edin Dzeko for Roma (€5m + €1m).

As for the best of the rest, Franck Ribery earns €4m at Fiorentina – €2.3m more than Federico Chiesa.

Radja Nainggolan is on €3m back at Cagliari, Lazio trio Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Ciro Immobile and Lucas Leiva all pocket €2.5m and Mario Balotelli is taking €1.5m plus €3m in bonuses from Brescia.

Finally, despite their historic qualification for the Champions League, Atalanta have only the 13th-highest wage bill in Serie A.

Serie A wage-bill ranking

1. Juventus (€294m)*

2. Inter (€139m)

3. Roma (€125m)

4. Milan (€115m)

5. Napoli (€103m)

6. Lazio (€72m)

7. Torino (€54m)

8. Fiorentina (€50m)

9. Cagliari (€44m)

10. Bologna (€41m)

11. Genoa (€40m)

12. Sampdoria (€36m)

13. Atalanta (€36m)

14. Sassuolo (€35m)

15. Lecce (€32m)

16. Parma (€31m)

17. SPAL (€30m)

18. Udinese (€30m)

19. Brescia (€28m)

20. Verona (€25m)

* denotes gross wage bill

Top 20 highest earners in Serie A

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus, €31m)*

2. Matthijs De Ligt (Juventus, €8m + €4m)

3. Romelu Lukaku (Inter, €7.5 + €1.5m)

4. Gonzalo Higuain (Juventus, €7.5m)

5. Paulo Dybala (Juventus, €7.3m)

6. Adrien Rabiot (Juventus, €7m + €2m)

7. Aaron Ramsey (Juventus, €7m)

8. Miralem Pjanic (Juventus, €6.5m)

9. Douglas Costa [Juventus, €6m)

10. Mario Mandzukic (Juventus, €6m)

11. Sami Khedira (Juventus, €6m)

12. Gianluigi Donnarumma (Milan, €6m)

13. Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli, €6m)

14. Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus, €5.5m)

15. Edin Dzeko (Roma, €5m + €1m)

16. Diego Godin (Inter, €5 + €1m)

17. Alex Sandro (Juventus, €5m)

18. Emre Can (Juventus, €5m)

19. Alexis Sanchez (Inter, €5m)

20. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli, € 4.6m)

* denotes net salary