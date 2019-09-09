I Have The Requisite Experience To Lead Ghana FA - Fred Pappoe

Fred Pappoe, a former vice president of the Ghana Football Association has insisted that he has the knowledge and the experience that is needed to lead the new Ghana FA.

The Accra Great Olympics board member worked with the Ghana FA between 2005 and 2015 before leaving to try his hands on other ventures.

According to him, even though he had a lot of respect for all the people who had stated their interest in running Ghana football, he was of the conviction that all the years of working in Ghana football and playing key roles in some of Ghana football’s biggest successes had given him so much knowledge and insight that would prove key in running the local game.

“All the people who have shown their interest are very qualified and they are knowledgeable men," he told Accra based Uniiq FM.

"However, I will say that I present a unique set of qualities and characteristics that put me ahead. I have the experience that I will describe as decorated.

"When I was with the FA, I was the chairman of the Black Stars management committee and I oversaw our World Cup campaigns in 2006 and 2010. They were successful too based on the reception we got in and outside Ghana. For that, I got two Order of the Grand Medal Awards (Civil Division for Excellence in Sports) from former President Kuffour and the late President Mills.

"In addition to these experiences, I have competences in business administration, football administration, planning and management, business advisory services and the rest.

"Let us add that the during the best years of the past FA’s administration between 2006 and 2011/12, I was a very active member as the Vice-President.

"In addition to these competencies and experiences, I am a listener and a unifier and I am a sticker for accountability and transparency. I am not saying that the other gentlemen who want the position do not have these traits but if you take a cumulative look at what is needed for the FA, I would say that I stand tall.”

When asked on what affected the previous regime, Pappoe said that the absence of divergent voices and opinions proved costly. He explained that the situation bred an environment where there were no checks and balances and that was a major problem.

He said that restoring the good brand of Ghana football was a major task he hoped to undertake should he given the nod to head the FA when the elections are held.

Pappoe joins the likes of George Afriyie, Nana Yaw Amponsah, Kurt Okraku, Osei Kweku Palmer who are all vying for the Ghana FA high seat.