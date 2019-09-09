'Sammy Kuffour Is My Idol', Says Celta Vigo Defender Joseph Aidoo

Ghana and Celta Vigo defender, Joseph Aidoo has named ex-Bayern Munich star, Samuel Osei Kuffour, as his mentor.

According to the former Inter Allies centre back, he has been watching old tapes of the ex-Ghana defender to refine his style and become one of the best centre backs in Europe like his countryman accomplished.

”[I’m] Learning different areas of the game every day. Working well with teammates. Positive and negative, challenging that I worked to overcome,” Aidoo told Joy Sports in an interview.

”I also study a lot from former players such as Samuel Osei Kuffour; I see him as my mentor…watching his YouTube videos always and I even had the opportunity to speak with him when the national team went to Egypt.”

Aidoo has scored high marks in the two league matches he played for before the international break.

He was phenomenal in his debut against Valencia and then produced another watertight performance when they played Sevilla.

Aidoo joined the Spanish La Liga side from Belgian champions Genk for €8 million this summer.