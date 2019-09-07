We Will Do Our Best To Qualify – Black Meteors Coach Michael Osei

Assistant coach for the Black Meteors of Ghana, Michael Osei has indicated that the team will do their best to beat Algeria next week to ensure they secure qualification to the CAF U-23 Cup of Nations tournament.

The u-23 teams of both countries are billed to face off in a crucial second leg fixture in the final qualifying round to the upcoming continental tournament scheduled to be staged in Egypt in November.

Having played a 1-1 draw at the Accra Sports Stadium yesterday, both sides are looking forward to the second leg which will come off in Algiers.

Speaking in a post-match interview after the first leg, Coach Michael Osei has shared that the Ghana team will put up a good fight in hopes of beating their counterpart at their own backyard to ensure they qualify for the u-23 championship.

“The tie is not over. We will go there to do our best to see if we can qualify, qualification is our target so we are going to Algeria to do our best to qualify.

“We can’t qualify without winning so we are going there to surprise them and we are not afraid”, the gaffer said.

The big game between Ghana and Algeria will be played on Tuesday, September 10, 2019.