07.09.2019 Football News

Anthony Baffoe Hails Legendary Samuel Eto'o After Hanging His Boots

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Anthony Baffoe, a former Ghana international has paid tribute Samuel Eto’o who hanged his boots on Saturday.

The legendary striker and a four-time African best player announced his retirement on Instagram with a post “The end. Towards a new challenge. Thank you all, big love."

After his announcement messages have been pouring out from the footballing world as they sent him heartwarming messages after his incredible 22-year career where he won the Champions League, La Liga, Serie A, FIFA Club World Cup and many others.

The CAF General-Secretary wrote on twitter and he said, “setoo9 I take a bow 🙇 for your wonderful career-world class player -welcome to life after football Mr Samuel Eto’o Fils🙏🏿✊🏿

Eto’o had an incredible 22-year career where he played for some top teams in Europe such as Barcelona and Inter Milan.

He won a lot of laurels in his incredible journey.
Here’s a total list of all of Eto'o's trophies and records won, both with his club and individually:

Mallorca

  • Copa del Rey: 2002–03

Barcelona

  • La Liga: 2004–05, 2005–06, 2008–09
  • Copa del Rey: 2008–09
  • Supercopa de España: 2005, 2006
  • UEFA Champions League: 2005–06, 2008–09

Inter Milan

  • Serie A: 2009–10
  • Coppa Italia: 2009–10, 2010–11
  • Supercoppa Italiana: 2010
  • UEFA Champions League: 2009–10
  • FIFA Club World Cup: 2010

Cameroon

  • African Cup of Nations: 2000, 2002
  • Olympic Gold Medal: 2000

Individual

  • Young African Player of the Year: 2000
  • African Player of the Year: 2003, 2004, 2005, 2010
  • ESM Team of the Year: 2004–05, 2005–06, 2008–09, 2010–11
  • FIFA World Player of the Year Bronze Award: 2005
  • FIFA FIFPro World XI: 2005, 2006
  • UEFA Team of the Year: 2005, 2006
  • CAF Team of the Year: 2005, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011
  • Pichichi Trophy: 2005–06
  • UEFA Champions League top assist provider: 2005–06
  • African Cup of Nations top goalscorer: 2006, 2008
  • UEFA Club Forward of the Year: 2006
  • FIFA Club World Cup Golden Ball: 2010
  • Coppa Italia top goalscorer: 2010–11
  • Russian Premier League MVP Award: 2012–13
  • Golden Foot: 2015
  • Globe Soccer Player Career Award: 2016

Records

  • African Cup of Nations all-time top goalscorer
  • RCD Mallorca all-time top goalscorer
  • Cameroon all-time top goalscorer

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
