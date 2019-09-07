Anthony Baffoe Hails Legendary Samuel Eto'o After Hanging His Boots

Anthony Baffoe, a former Ghana international has paid tribute Samuel Eto’o who hanged his boots on Saturday.

The legendary striker and a four-time African best player announced his retirement on Instagram with a post “The end. Towards a new challenge. Thank you all, big love."

After his announcement messages have been pouring out from the footballing world as they sent him heartwarming messages after his incredible 22-year career where he won the Champions League, La Liga, Serie A, FIFA Club World Cup and many others.

The CAF General-Secretary wrote on twitter and he said, “setoo9 I take a bow 🙇 for your wonderful career-world class player -welcome to life after football Mr Samuel Eto’o Fils🙏🏿✊🏿

Eto’o had an incredible 22-year career where he played for some top teams in Europe such as Barcelona and Inter Milan.

He won a lot of laurels in his incredible journey.

Here’s a total list of all of Eto'o's trophies and records won, both with his club and individually:

Mallorca

Copa del Rey: 2002–03

Barcelona

La Liga: 2004–05, 2005–06, 2008–09

Copa del Rey: 2008–09

Supercopa de España: 2005, 2006

UEFA Champions League: 2005–06, 2008–09

Inter Milan

Serie A: 2009–10

Coppa Italia: 2009–10, 2010–11

Supercoppa Italiana: 2010

UEFA Champions League: 2009–10

FIFA Club World Cup: 2010

Cameroon

African Cup of Nations: 2000, 2002

Olympic Gold Medal: 2000

Individual

Young African Player of the Year: 2000

African Player of the Year: 2003, 2004, 2005, 2010

ESM Team of the Year: 2004–05, 2005–06, 2008–09, 2010–11

FIFA World Player of the Year Bronze Award: 2005

FIFA FIFPro World XI: 2005, 2006

UEFA Team of the Year: 2005, 2006

CAF Team of the Year: 2005, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011

Pichichi Trophy: 2005–06

UEFA Champions League top assist provider: 2005–06

African Cup of Nations top goalscorer: 2006, 2008

UEFA Club Forward of the Year: 2006

FIFA Club World Cup Golden Ball: 2010

Coppa Italia top goalscorer: 2010–11

Russian Premier League MVP Award: 2012–13

Golden Foot: 2015

Globe Soccer Player Career Award: 2016

Records