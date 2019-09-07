Anthony Baffoe Hails Legendary Samuel Eto'o After Hanging His Boots
By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
2 HOURS AGO FOOTBALL NEWS
Anthony Baffoe, a former Ghana international has paid tribute Samuel Eto’o who hanged his boots on Saturday.
The legendary striker and a four-time African best player announced his retirement on Instagram with a post “The end. Towards a new challenge. Thank you all, big love."
After his announcement messages have been pouring out from the footballing world as they sent him heartwarming messages after his incredible 22-year career where he won the Champions League, La Liga, Serie A, FIFA Club World Cup and many others.
The CAF General-Secretary wrote on twitter and he said, “setoo9 I take a bow 🙇 for your wonderful career-world class player -welcome to life after football Mr Samuel Eto’o Fils🙏🏿✊🏿
Eto’o had an incredible 22-year career where he played for some top teams in Europe such as Barcelona and Inter Milan.
He won a lot of laurels in his incredible journey. Here’s a total list of all of Eto'o's trophies and records won, both with his club and individually:
Mallorca
Copa del Rey: 2002–03
Barcelona
La Liga: 2004–05, 2005–06, 2008–09
Copa del Rey: 2008–09
Supercopa de España: 2005, 2006
UEFA Champions League: 2005–06, 2008–09
Inter Milan
Serie A: 2009–10
Coppa Italia: 2009–10, 2010–11
Supercoppa Italiana: 2010
UEFA Champions League: 2009–10
FIFA Club World Cup: 2010
Cameroon
African Cup of Nations: 2000, 2002
Olympic Gold Medal: 2000
Individual
Young African Player of the Year: 2000
African Player of the Year: 2003, 2004, 2005, 2010
ESM Team of the Year: 2004–05, 2005–06, 2008–09, 2010–11
FIFA World Player of the Year Bronze Award: 2005
FIFA FIFPro World XI: 2005, 2006
UEFA Team of the Year: 2005, 2006
CAF Team of the Year: 2005, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011
Pichichi Trophy: 2005–06
UEFA Champions League top assist provider: 2005–06
Records