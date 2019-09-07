Read Samuel Eto'o's Stunning Career Records

The four-time African Player of the Year, Samuel Eto called time on his incredible 22-year playing career.

Eto’o posted an image of himself on Instagram with a statement: "The end. Towards a new challenge. Thank you all, big love."

What a career he had.

The striker spent his youth career at Kadji Sports Academy in his native Cameroon.

He joined the mighty Real Madrid, where he was loaned to Leganes, Espanyol and Mallorca.

He signed permanently for the latter, where he finished with 70 goals in 165 appearances for the La Liga side.

That saw him snapped by Barcelona for €24 million.

Five incredibly successful seasons following at the Camp Nou, scoring 130 in 199 matches. He also got his hands on three La Ligas, a Copa del Rey, two Supercopa de Espana and two Champions Leagues - scoring in the final of both.

In 2009, he was involved in a swap-deal with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, joining Jose Mourinho at Inter Milan.

Two seasons at the San Siro saw him notch 53 goals in 102 matches, winning Serie A, two Coppa Italian, a Supercoppa Italiana, another Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Eto’o then went on something on a world tour.

He played in Russia for Anzhi Makhachkala, England with Chelsea and Everton, Italy with Sampdoria, Turkey with Antalyaspor and Konyaspor and finally Qatar with Qatar SC.

All the while, he continued doing what he does best - scoring goals.

Eto’o finished his career with 370 goals in 759 matches in six different counties.

Here’s a total list of all of his trophies and records won, both with his club and individually:

Mallorca

Copa del Rey: 2002–03

Barcelona

La Liga: 2004–05, 2005–06, 2008–09

Copa del Rey: 2008–09

Supercopa de España: 2005, 2006

UEFA Champions League: 2005–06, 2008–09

Inter Milan

Serie A: 2009–10

Coppa Italia: 2009–10, 2010–11

Supercoppa Italiana: 2010

UEFA Champions League: 2009–10

FIFA Club World Cup: 2010

Cameroon

African Cup of Nations: 2000, 2002

Olympic Gold Medal: 2000

Individual

Young African Player of the Year: 2000

African Player of the Year: 2003, 2004, 2005, 2010

ESM Team of the Year: 2004–05, 2005–06, 2008–09, 2010–11

FIFA World Player of the Year Bronze Award: 2005

FIFA FIFPro World XI: 2005, 2006

UEFA Team of the Year: 2005, 2006

CAF Team of the Year: 2005, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011

Pichichi Trophy: 2005–06

UEFA Champions League top assist provider: 2005–06

African Cup of Nations top goalscorer: 2006, 2008

UEFA Club Forward of the Year: 2006

FIFA Club World Cup Golden Ball: 2010

Coppa Italia top goalscorer: 2010–11

Russian Premier League MVP Award: 2012–13

Golden Foot: 2015

Globe Soccer Player Career Award: 2016

Records