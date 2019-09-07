Read Samuel Eto'o's Stunning Career Records

The four-time African Player of the Year, Samuel Eto called time on his incredible 22-year playing career.
Eto’o posted an image of himself on Instagram with a statement: "The end. Towards a new challenge. Thank you all, big love."
What a career he had. The striker spent his youth career at Kadji Sports Academy in his native Cameroon.
He joined the mighty Real Madrid, where he was loaned to Leganes, Espanyol and Mallorca.
He signed permanently for the latter, where he finished with 70 goals in 165 appearances for the La Liga side.
That saw him snapped by Barcelona for €24 million.
Five incredibly successful seasons following at the Camp Nou, scoring 130 in 199 matches. He also got his hands on three La Ligas, a Copa del Rey, two Supercopa de Espana and two Champions Leagues - scoring in the final of both.
In 2009, he was involved in a swap-deal with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, joining Jose Mourinho at Inter Milan.
Two seasons at the San Siro saw him notch 53 goals in 102 matches, winning Serie A, two Coppa Italian, a Supercoppa Italiana, another Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup.
Eto’o then went on something on a world tour.
He played in Russia for Anzhi Makhachkala, England with Chelsea and Everton, Italy with Sampdoria, Turkey with Antalyaspor and Konyaspor and finally Qatar with Qatar SC.
All the while, he continued doing what he does best - scoring goals.
Eto’o finished his career with 370 goals in 759 matches in six different counties.
Here’s a total list of all of his trophies and records won, both with his club and individually:
Mallorca
Copa del Rey: 2002–03
Barcelona
La Liga: 2004–05, 2005–06, 2008–09
Copa del Rey: 2008–09
Supercopa de España: 2005, 2006
UEFA Champions League: 2005–06, 2008–09
Inter Milan
Serie A: 2009–10
Coppa Italia: 2009–10, 2010–11
Supercoppa Italiana: 2010
UEFA Champions League: 2009–10
FIFA Club World Cup: 2010
Cameroon
African Cup of Nations: 2000, 2002
Olympic Gold Medal: 2000
Individual
Young African Player of the Year: 2000
African Player of the Year: 2003, 2004, 2005, 2010
ESM Team of the Year: 2004–05, 2005–06, 2008–09, 2010–11
FIFA World Player of the Year Bronze Award: 2005
FIFA FIFPro World XI: 2005, 2006
UEFA Team of the Year: 2005, 2006
CAF Team of the Year: 2005, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011
Pichichi Trophy: 2005–06
UEFA Champions League top assist provider: 2005–06
