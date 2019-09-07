ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Victims Chase ‘419’ Adehyie Estates Boss Peter Kwaku Sika Dapaah...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
07.09.2019 Football News

Read Samuel Eto'o's Stunning Career Records

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Read Samuel Eto'o's Stunning Career Records
2 HOURS AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

The four-time African Player of the Year, Samuel Eto called time on his incredible 22-year playing career.

Eto’o posted an image of himself on Instagram with a statement: "The end. Towards a new challenge. Thank you all, big love."

What a career he had.
The striker spent his youth career at Kadji Sports Academy in his native Cameroon.

He joined the mighty Real Madrid, where he was loaned to Leganes, Espanyol and Mallorca.

He signed permanently for the latter, where he finished with 70 goals in 165 appearances for the La Liga side.

That saw him snapped by Barcelona for €24 million.

Five incredibly successful seasons following at the Camp Nou, scoring 130 in 199 matches. He also got his hands on three La Ligas, a Copa del Rey, two Supercopa de Espana and two Champions Leagues - scoring in the final of both.

97201954440-0f72ylkxws-690

In 2009, he was involved in a swap-deal with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, joining Jose Mourinho at Inter Milan.

Two seasons at the San Siro saw him notch 53 goals in 102 matches, winning Serie A, two Coppa Italian, a Supercoppa Italiana, another Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Eto’o then went on something on a world tour.

97201954440-tyobsfer5l-690

He played in Russia for Anzhi Makhachkala, England with Chelsea and Everton, Italy with Sampdoria, Turkey with Antalyaspor and Konyaspor and finally Qatar with Qatar SC.

All the while, he continued doing what he does best - scoring goals.

Eto’o finished his career with 370 goals in 759 matches in six different counties.

Here’s a total list of all of his trophies and records won, both with his club and individually:

Mallorca

  • Copa del Rey: 2002–03

Barcelona

  • La Liga: 2004–05, 2005–06, 2008–09
  • Copa del Rey: 2008–09
  • Supercopa de España: 2005, 2006
  • UEFA Champions League: 2005–06, 2008–09

Inter Milan

  • Serie A: 2009–10
  • Coppa Italia: 2009–10, 2010–11
  • Supercoppa Italiana: 2010
  • UEFA Champions League: 2009–10
  • FIFA Club World Cup: 2010

97201954440-n6iul8w331-690

Cameroon

  • African Cup of Nations: 2000, 2002
  • Olympic Gold Medal: 2000

Individual

  • Young African Player of the Year: 2000
  • African Player of the Year: 2003, 2004, 2005, 2010
  • ESM Team of the Year: 2004–05, 2005–06, 2008–09, 2010–11
  • FIFA World Player of the Year Bronze Award: 2005
  • FIFA FIFPro World XI: 2005, 2006
  • UEFA Team of the Year: 2005, 2006
  • CAF Team of the Year: 2005, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011
  • Pichichi Trophy: 2005–06
  • UEFA Champions League top assist provider: 2005–06
  • African Cup of Nations top goalscorer: 2006, 2008
  • UEFA Club Forward of the Year: 2006
  • FIFA Club World Cup Golden Ball: 2010
  • Coppa Italia top goalscorer: 2010–11
  • Russian Premier League MVP Award: 2012–13
  • Golden Foot: 2015
  • Globe Soccer Player Career Award: 2016

Records

  • African Cup of Nations all-time top goalscorer
  • RCD Mallorca all-time top goalscorer
  • Cameroon all-time top goalscorer

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
TOP STORIES

Corruption Worst Under Akufo-Addo Than Mahama—Vitus Azeem
4 hours ago

1D1F Turn One Day One Fraud Under Akufo-Addo — Apaak
6 hours ago

body-container-line