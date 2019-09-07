TOKYO 2020 Qualifiers: We Have The Quality To Eliminate Algeria - Black Meteors Captain Yaw Yeboah

Captain of the Black Meteors team, Yaw Yeboah, says he is optimistic of qualifying for the U-23 AFCON tournament in Egypt despite playing out a 1-1 draw with Algeria in Accra on Friday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Black Meteors could not get the victory and that has set up a second leg which could turn out to be challenging for the team.

However, Yeboah believes that Ghana can still overcome Algeria on the road and book a ticket to the tournament and he made this known at the post-match press conference.

"We didn't lose the match, It ended in a 1-1 draw. We can also score against them in Algiers. We still have the chance to qualify" Yaw told reporters

"It's not over yet. Ghanaians are expecting a lot from us. We have the quality to win against Algeria, everything happens in football," he added.

Ghana will travel to Algiers for the return leg tie on September 10.

The Black Meteors are searching for a ticket to the Olympic football tournament for Ghana since the nation’s last appearance in Athens in the 2004 Olympics Games.

The winner of the tie will qualify to this year's edition of the CAF U23 Cup of Nations which will be staged between 5-22 November 2019 in Egypt