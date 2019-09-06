GFA Elections: I Don't Have The Backing Of Government - Nana Yaw Amponsah

Ghana FA presidential hopeful, Nana Yaw Amponsah, has rubbished reports suggesting that government is backing him to succeed Kwesi Nyantakyi as head of the country’s football governing body.

Reports went rife that the Phar Rangers has the backing of government to be next country's football governing body head.

However, the Ministry of Youth and Sports released a statement to deny any involvement in the GFA electioneering process after reports in the local media claimed the ministry was conniving with the Normalisation Committee to disqualify certain candidates to clear the path to the GFA presidency for the Phar Rangers Chairman.

Amponsah has also moved to shoot down the claims, describing them as “propaganda” perpetuated by his “detractors”.

“Government is not backing me and it doesn’t concern me [that people think so]," he told the pressmen during the Extra-Ordinary Congress held in Accra on Thursday.

“Two years ago, government did not write my manifesto for me and I don’t believe that government has stopped anyone from putting out their vision.

“These are all propaganda I don’t like to delve in. I like to stay on message; I like to engage the delegates on what matters; what will move our game forward.

“These shenanigans will not derail me from my vision at all," he added.

Nana Yaw Amponsah will face stiff competition from 4 others: Fred Pappoe, George Afriyie, Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer, Kwame Kyei, for the position of GFA President when elections are conducted later this month.