Superb Netherlands Claim Big Euro Qualifying Win In Germany

A superb second-half display gave the Netherlands an important Euro 2020 qualifying win over Germany in a thrilling, see-saw game in Hamburg.

Serge Gnabry had given Germany an early lead but Frenkie de Jong and Jonathan Tah's own goal turned the game.

Germany looked to have claimed a draw via Toni Kroos' penalty, given for a dubious handball against De Jong.

But debutant substitute Donyell Malen finished a superb move before Georginio Wijnaldum sealed the win in added time.

The Netherlands' victory means Germany miss out on top spot in the group, which still belongs to Northern Ireland courtesy of their four wins out of four games so far.

The Dutch are now three points behind the second-placed Germans with a game in hand.

With Northern Ireland going so well and having lost 3-2 at home to Germany in March, Ronald Koeman's side could not afford another slip-up, which looked on the cards after Gnabry followed up Lukas Klostermann's saved shot to score his fifth international goal in six games.

But they were more efficient after the break, with De Jong's neat finish and Tah's clumsy poked own goal from close range rewarding their efforts.

Even the game's most controversial moment - the penalty converted by Germany after the ball had looped onto De Jong's arm following a blocked cross - could not break them from their stride.

Wijnaldum provided the ball for the Malen to put the visitors ahead again and then charged through to finish himself.

With two games against Northern Ireland to come, the Dutch are now firmly back in the running for top spot.