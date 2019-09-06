The GFA Needs Someone Who Is Tried And Tested – George Afriyie

A formal vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) George Afriyie has shared that the body needs a tried and tested person to lead the new regime ahead of the crucial elections slated for October 2019.

The association has been without a president for the past year as a result of the airing of the Number 12 video put together by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

After a year under the leadership of a Normalization Committee (NC), Congress members at an extraordinary congress in Accra on Thursday agreed to adopt new statutes, paving way for an election to elect a new president.

Speaking with the media after the successful meeting, George Afriyie noted that the GFA needs a president that will unify all stakeholders associated with the sport.

“What we need to understand is that if we look at the owners of clubs and the club CEOs and administrators who have gathered here one thing is being supreme, one that they need a unifier, that one they need someone who understands the football”.

“This is not the time for “ma try ma kw3” this is a time for somebody who is tried and tested”, the Okyeman Planners owner emphasized.

George Afriyie is among many who have already declared their intention of contesting for the vacant seat.