OFFICIAL: Dr Kwame Kyei To To Contest For Ghana FA Presidency

The Special Assistant to the Executive Chairman of Asante Kotoko, Nana Kwasi Gyambibi has confirmed that Dr Kwame Kyei will contest for the upcoming Ghana Football Association presidency elections.

Following the adoption of the new Ghana FA statues, reports emerged that the business mogul has expressed interest in contesting for the country's football governing body high seat.

The Ghana FA top seat has been vacant following the resignation of Kwesi Nyantakyi in last year June.

"I'm confirming that Dr Kwame Kyei will pick his nomination forms and contest for the president of the GFA should the process be open today. I have been instructed by him(Dr Kyei) to tell and to confirm to Ghanaians that he will contest for the presidency." Nana Gyambibi told Kumasi FM.

I"n his private life, he has always been a football fan, understands football and has been a part of football except that he wasn't into mainstream football.

"After taking over Asante Kotoko for the past three years and being in mainstream football administration,he has achieved a lot with Kotoko by consistently playing in the African club Competitions and ensuring that he maintain a team, paying huge salaries every month and ensuring his club is well branded.

"If a man of this status decides to lead football in Ghana and ensures it betterment then I believe it's in the right direction," he concluded.

Dr Kyei was appointed the leader of Asante Kotoko by the club's life patron in 2017.

The Normalisation Committee of the Ghana FA will announce the election roadmap next week.

This was after the Ghana FA Extra-Ordinary Congress on Thursday adopted the new statues for the Football Association.

Already, Several personalities including Kurt Okraku, Winfred Osei Palmer, Fred Pappoe, Nana Yaw Amponsah have declared their intention to vie for the Ghana FA seat.

Credentials...

Dr Kyei is the CEO of Unity Oil Company Limited, Light FM, Light TV, Vision1 FM, Sports Hotel and the Sport Recreational Centre and many other subsidiaries.

He owns Unity Air, a domestic private airline company registered in Ghana.