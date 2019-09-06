GFA Elections: Kotoko Executive Chairman Dr. Kofi Amoah Set To Contest Presidency

Business mogul and Executive Chairman for Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Dr. Kwame Kyei is reportedly set to join the race for the presidential seat of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) ahead of the upcoming elections.

Following a successful adoption of the proposed statutes by the Normalization Committee (NC), all is set for a busy election period which will give any interested person the chance of leading the new regime of the football community.

According to Asempa FM Sports, one personality that has emerged as a potential candidate for the top job is Dr. Kwame Kyei. The bankroller for the Porcupine Warriors is said to be ready to battle any other interested person for the presidency of the FA.

With a roadmap to the elections set to be announced next week, Dr. Kyei will likely go head to head with experienced football administrators including George Afriyie, Winfred Osei, Kurt Okraku, Fred Pappoe, Kudjoe Fianoo and Nana Yaw Amponsah.

It is understood that an election committee will be outdoored next week Tuesday with several arrangements such as an integrity test set to be conducted on all aspirants.