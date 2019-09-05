CONFIRMED: Fred Pappoe Declares Readiness For Ghana FA Presidency

Former Ghana Football Association vice president, Fred Pappoe has confirmed his intention to contest for the country's football governing body presidency seat.

The astute football administrator will lock horn with Nana Yaw Amponsah, George Afriyie, Kurt Okraku, Osei Kweku Palmer who have all openly declared to contest for the high seat.

The former Black Stars Management Committee chairman has been identified as a knowledgeable and experienced person who would be a good candidate for the GFA Presidency and lead Ghana football back to glory days.

Currently, the GFA is being run by a Normalisation Committee appointed by FIFA in September last year 2018 following the investigative by ace journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas on corruption in Ghana Football.

“I will pick my nomination forms at the right time," he told Atinka FM.

"My records are there for everyone to see, I won’t sleep on it, I won’t be complacent.

"I will be a listening president not only to football people but the whole of Ghana," he insisted.

He was deputy to Kwesi Nyantakyi during his first term and was also chairman of the Black Stars management committee.

He was later appointed the chairman of Black Stars B management committee.

Meanwhile, the GFA Normalisation Committee held an Extraordinary Congress on Thursday at the College of Physicians and Surgeons in Ridge, Accra in bid to restore normalcy to football in the country.

However, the proposed statutes was unanimously adopted by Congress.

Mr Pappoe will be hoping to lead the football federation since exit in 2015