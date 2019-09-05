Congress Adopts New GFA Statutes, Election Regulations

Congress of the Ghana Football Association has voted unanimously to adopt the proposed new statutes presented before it by the Normalisation Committee of the Ghana Football Association.

At an historic Extraordinary Congress in Accra Thursday, September 5, members voted massively to adopt the Statute, which has now become binding on the GFA.

Some 155 members present voted to unanimously adopt the revised Statutes.

The adoption of the revised statutes paves the way for elections to be conducted to elect a new president for the Association, as well as a new board.

Meanwhile Congress also unanimously adopted the Normalization Committee’s proposed regulations for the upcoming elections of the GFA.