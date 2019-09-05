Winger Christian Atsu Caters For Tuition Fees Of A Needy Mining Engineering Student

Ghanaian international Christian Atsu has catered for the tuition fees of a needy but brilliant Mining Engineering Student, Abdul Hamid.

The show of support by the Newcastle United winger is just one of many charitable works he has been undertaking in past years as his way of giving back to the community.

Whiles confirming what the Black Stars attacker has done for him, Abdul Hamid also took time to express his appreciation for what Atsu has done for him.

“I am highly grateful to Christian Atsu for his support. Without him, I was going to stay at home”, the 17-year-old said.

On her part, the mother of Hamid added, “may God bless Christian Atsu and give him more football playing years. He has brought hope to my son”.

Christian Atsu continues to extend a helping hand to the people of Ghana and has so far touched the lives of hundreds of people. He is known for using part of his wages to help free persons jailed for pinching just over a quids worth of corn.

In addition to that, the 27-year-old has donated seven thousand pounds into the Petty Offenders Fund which has been launched by the Crime Check Foundation to take care of misdemeanors.