Alhaji Grusah Clash With Kojo Yankah At GFA Extra-Ordinary Congress [PHOTOS]

Controversial football administrator, Alhaji Karim Grusah has clashed with Mr Kojo Yankah, a former Western Regional FA chairman at the Extra-Ordinary Congress held at College of Physicians and Surgeons Centre in Accra on Thursday.

This comes after Mr. Yankah made a case that the football at the regional level must be taken care of adding that more money should be injected into that.

However, vociferous football administrator also claimed that the Normalization Committee and FIFA has not been fair to football administrators following the premiering of the 'Number 12' documentary by undercover journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas which uncovered the rot in Ghana Football.

When given the floor, the King Faisal bankroller slammed and described the Regional Football Association chairmen claiming that they are the reason why football in the country is in chaos.

Mr Grusah further described the Regional Football Association chairmen as 'goro boys' which erupted the room.

This comment by Alhaji Grusah didn't go down well with Mr Yankah and reacted furiously.