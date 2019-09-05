GFA Congress: 'Two Terms For New FA President - Normalization Committee Proposes

The Normalization Committee of Ghana Football Association has proposed a new term for President of the FA should have a maximum of two terms in the position.

This comes as part of the reform process to restore Ghana Football to its normalcy following the airing of the 'Number 12' documentary by undercover journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas last year June.

The proposal is part of the drafted statutes that the Normalization Committee sent to FIFA for approval per the dictates of their mandate from FIFA.

This is what the draft proposal says: "The mandate of the Chairman, the Vice Chairman and members of the Board of Directors shall be a term of four years.

"Their mandates shall immediately begin after the end of the Congress, which has elected them," this was made known by the Normalization Committee at the Extra-Ordinary Congress held at the Physicians and Surgeons Centre in Accra on Thursday.

No person may serve as a member of the Board of Directors for more than two terms of office, whether consecutive or not. Any partial term beyond twenty-four (24) months shall count as a full term.”