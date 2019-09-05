Ibrahim Tanko Delighted To have Full House Ahead Of U-23 CAN Qualifier Against Algeria Tomorrow

Coach Ibrahim Tanko

Head coach for the Ghana u-23 team, Ibrahim Tanko has expressed his delight to have a full squad ahead of his team’s crucial U-23 Cup of Nations (CAN) qualifier against Algeria.

The two African countries are billed to play a double-header encounter at the final phase of the qualifiers in a bid to secure a participation spot in the upcoming CAN competition.

Coach Ibrahim Tanko has in the past month been in camp with some locally-based players preparing for the tie as they awaited the arrival of players who play their football abroad.

The foreign players joined the team earlier this week and trained together as a team on Wednesday.

Speaking to Kwese TV, Coach Tanko has disclosed that he is glad he has all invited players at his disposal before the first leg of the match against Algeria.

“It's a very good feeling that we have all the players that we have invited and you could see that the training is very hot-everybody is fighting for a position so it's a very good feeling”.

“The local ones we started with, you could see there's no difference with the foreign-based players and the foreign-based they came with their fitness because the league just started in Europe”.

“So I'm very happy to see the home-based players we started with competing with them [foreign-based] at the same level”, the gaffer shared.

The crucial game between Ghana and Algeria will come off on Friday, September 6, 2019, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Black Meteors players in camp:

Goalkeepers

Richmond Ayi and Kwame Baah

Defenders

William Denkyi, Habib Mohammed, Gideon Mensah, Nicholas Opoku, Edward Sarpong, Kingsley Fobi, Fuseini Zakaria, Emmanuel Cudjoe, William Denkyi

Midfielders

Isaac Twum, Braima Forster, Michael Agbekornu, Oman Bukari, Joseph Paintsil, Nurudeen Abdul Aziz, Majeed Ashimeru, Yaw Yeboah.

Strikers

Bernard Tekpetey, Bismark Ngissah,Dauda Mohammed, Joel Fameyeh.