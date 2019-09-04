Sogne Yacouba Set To Sign Two-Year Contract Extension At Kotoko

Burkina Faso attacker Sogne Yacouba is set to sign a two-year contract extension with Ghana Premier League giants Kumasi Asante Kotoko following the two parties decision to let go of past misunderstandings.

The player had a falling out with the management of the Porcupine Warriors, particularly club Chief Executive Officer (CEO) George Amoako. The tension between them started when the forward tried to push for a move away from the club at the beginning of the transfer window.

After failing to secure a move away from the Kumasi-based side at the end of the window, Sogne Yacouba has looked neglected at the club with several reports suggesting that he is no more parts of their plans.

At a meeting at the Sports Hotel on Tuesday however, management and the player has agreed to let go off the past to concentrate on the future. According to a report from Oyerepa FM, both sides apologized to the other and has vowed to work together for the good of the club.

It is understood that the management of the Porcupine Warriors proposed a two-year contract extension to the play and his representatives which they have accepted to sign but with certain conditions.

Sogne Yacouba is now expected to be part of the squad that will honour the date with Accra Hearts of Oak in the President Cup this weekend.

Right after that, the side will intensify preparations for their second-round round tie in the CAF Championship League where they are billed to face Tunisian side Etoile du Sahel in a two-legged encounter.