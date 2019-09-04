Black Queens Coach Mercy Tagoe Admits Team Didn’t Impress In Their 2-0 Win Over Gabon

Head coach for the Black Queens of Ghana, Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo has admitted that her side was not impressive in their 2-0 win over the Panthers of Gabon at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

The Queens followed a 3-0 first-leg win with another triumph over their opponent to wrap up the preliminary round of the African qualifiers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games with a 5-0 aggregate scoreline.

Though Ghana managed to emerge victorious, there were a lot of question marks on the performance of the players especially the forwards line selected for the day.

Speaking in a post-match interview, Coach Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo noted that the most important thing is that her side carried the day and kept a clean sheet over the course of the two legs.

“We were not too impressive compared to the first leg in Gabon. But all said and done I think football is all about goals. We have been able to take our three points. We didn’t concede any goal and that is the most important thing, the gaffer said.

Having secured qualification to the next round of the qualifiers where the Black Queens are set to face Kenya, Coach Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo says she is looking forward to a good encounter with the side.

“We have qualified from one stage and we are going to another stage so we are looking forward to having another successful match in our subsequent games”, she indicated.