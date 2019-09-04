ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Victims Chase ‘419’ Adehyie Estates Boss Peter Kwaku Sika Dapaah...
04.09.2019 Football News

CAF CL: Match Officials For Kotoko’s First Leg Tie Against Etoile Du Sahel Revealed

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced the match officials expected to take charge of the upcoming clash between Asante Kotoko and Etoile du Sahel in the CAF Champions League with Liberia referee Hassen Corneh named as the center referee.

The two giants of African football are set to lock horns at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Ghana later this month for the first leg encounter of the second round of the top-tier inter-club competition.

Center referee Hassen Corneh will be ably assisted by fellow countrymen Sekou Kanneh Jnr and Joel Wonka Doe as the two assistant referees.

In addition, Jerry Yekeh and Babagana Kachalla will be acting in the capacity of the official as well as the match commissioner respectively.

The big game will be played on the weekend of September 13-15.

body-container-line