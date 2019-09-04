CAF U-23 Qualifiers: Algeria Name 25-Man Sqaud For Ghana Clash

Algeria coach, Pierre-André Schürmann has announced 25 players for the doubleheader against Ghana.

Ghana host Algeria in the first leg of the final qualifier for the 2020 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations.

Algeria will travel to Ghana for the first leg at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday before hosting the Black Meteors in Algiers.

Algeria squad against Ghana

GOALKEEPERS: Sifour Abdelmoumen, Mekreche Yahia, Bouhalfaya Zakaria

DEFENDERS: Bouguera Aymen, Gatal Oussama, Hais Benderrouya Rayen , Khemaissia Anis , Mouali Hamza, Tougai Mohamed Amine, Hamra Abderrahime, Azzi Imad Eddine

MIDFIELDERS: Boudaoui Hichem, Merrili Islam, Douar Youcef , Belarbi Kamel , Tahri Abdeljalil, Guenaoui Ghiles, El Melali Farid, Ben Hamouda Billel, Zorgane Adem

ATTACKERS: Saadi Ismail, Bousseliou Khaled, Messaoudi Billel, Mahios Aymen, Benchaa Zakaria