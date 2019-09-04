ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Victims Chase ‘419’ Adehyie Estates Boss Peter Kwaku Sika Dapaah...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
04.09.2019 Football News

CAF U-23 Qualifiers: Algeria Name 25-Man Sqaud For Ghana Clash

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
CAF U-23 Qualifiers: Algeria Name 25-Man Sqaud For Ghana Clash
1 HOUR AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

Algeria coach, Pierre-André Schürmann has announced 25 players for the doubleheader against Ghana.

Ghana host Algeria in the first leg of the final qualifier for the 2020 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations.

Algeria will travel to Ghana for the first leg at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday before hosting the Black Meteors in Algiers.

Algeria squad against Ghana
GOALKEEPERS: Sifour Abdelmoumen, Mekreche Yahia, Bouhalfaya Zakaria

DEFENDERS: Bouguera Aymen, Gatal Oussama, Hais Benderrouya Rayen , Khemaissia Anis , Mouali Hamza, Tougai Mohamed Amine, Hamra Abderrahime, Azzi Imad Eddine

MIDFIELDERS: Boudaoui Hichem, Merrili Islam, Douar Youcef , Belarbi Kamel , Tahri Abdeljalil, Guenaoui Ghiles, El Melali Farid, Ben Hamouda Billel, Zorgane Adem

ATTACKERS: Saadi Ismail, Bousseliou Khaled, Messaoudi Billel, Mahios Aymen, Benchaa Zakaria

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
TOP STORIES

Policewoman killer Faces Court Today In Another Murder Case
3 hours ago

Volta Residents Warn Gov’t To Fix Roads In Two-Weeks
3 hours ago

body-container-line