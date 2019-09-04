CAF U-23 Qualifiers: Algeria Name 25-Man Sqaud For Ghana Clash By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah 1 HOUR AGO FOOTBALL NEWS Algeria coach, Pierre-André Schürmann has announced 25 players for the doubleheader against Ghana.Ghana host Algeria in the first leg of the final qualifier for the 2020 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations.Algeria will travel to Ghana for the first leg at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday before hosting the Black Meteors in Algiers.Algeria squad against GhanaGOALKEEPERS: Sifour Abdelmoumen, Mekreche Yahia, Bouhalfaya ZakariaDEFENDERS: Bouguera Aymen, Gatal Oussama, Hais Benderrouya Rayen , Khemaissia Anis , Mouali Hamza, Tougai Mohamed Amine, Hamra Abderrahime, Azzi Imad EddineMIDFIELDERS: Boudaoui Hichem, Merrili Islam, Douar Youcef , Belarbi Kamel , Tahri Abdeljalil, Guenaoui Ghiles, El Melali Farid, Ben Hamouda Billel, Zorgane AdemATTACKERS: Saadi Ismail, Bousseliou Khaled, Messaoudi Billel, Mahios Aymen, Benchaa Zakaria Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
CAF U-23 Qualifiers: Algeria Name 25-Man Sqaud For Ghana Clash
Algeria coach, Pierre-André Schürmann has announced 25 players for the doubleheader against Ghana.
Ghana host Algeria in the first leg of the final qualifier for the 2020 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations.
Algeria will travel to Ghana for the first leg at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday before hosting the Black Meteors in Algiers.
Algeria squad against Ghana
GOALKEEPERS: Sifour Abdelmoumen, Mekreche Yahia, Bouhalfaya Zakaria
DEFENDERS: Bouguera Aymen, Gatal Oussama, Hais Benderrouya Rayen , Khemaissia Anis , Mouali Hamza, Tougai Mohamed Amine, Hamra Abderrahime, Azzi Imad Eddine
MIDFIELDERS: Boudaoui Hichem, Merrili Islam, Douar Youcef , Belarbi Kamel , Tahri Abdeljalil, Guenaoui Ghiles, El Melali Farid, Ben Hamouda Billel, Zorgane Adem
ATTACKERS: Saadi Ismail, Bousseliou Khaled, Messaoudi Billel, Mahios Aymen, Benchaa Zakaria