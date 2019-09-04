CAF U-23 Qualifiers: Algeria U-23 Coach Names 25-Man Squad For Ghana Clash

Ahead of the crucial double-header in the final qualifying round of the CAF U-23 Championship between Algeria and Ghana, head coach for the former Pierre-André Schürmann has named his 25-man squad for the first leg.

The North Africans face a daunting task in the West Africans when the two lock horns later this week.

With the Foxes set to arrive in Ghana in the next 48 hours, coach Schürmann has put out his team that will be expected to do battle for their national team.

The winner of the two-legged encounter will secure qualifications to the CAF U-23 Championship in Egypt this year and also served as grounds to fight for a spot in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Below is the Algeria team expected to arrive in Ghana to face the Black Meteors.

Goalkeepers:

Sifour Abdelmoumen, Mekreche Yahia, Bouhalfaya Zakaria

Defenders:

Bouguera Aymen, Gatal Oussama, Hais Benderrouya Rayen , Khemaissia Anis , Mouali Hamza, Tougai Mohamed Amine, Hamra Abderrahime, Azzi Imad Eddine

Midfielders:

Boudaoui Hichem, Merrili Islam, Douar Youcef , Belarbi Kamel , Tahri Abdeljalil, Guenaoui Ghiles, El Melali Farid, Ben Hamouda Billel, Zorgane Adem

Attackers:

Saadi Ismail, Bousseliou Khaled, Messaoudi Billel, Mahios Aymen, Benchaa Zakaria