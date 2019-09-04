'I Could Not Reject Chelsea Move', Says Michael Essien

Former Black Stars skipper, Michael Essien says he could not reject the offer Chelsea made adding that playing in England was a dream come true.

The former AC Milan kingpin joined the Premier League side in 2005 for a fee of £26m from French Ligue 1 side Lyon for a record fee.

Essien became the fans favourites due to his dedication and his hard work for the team.

Speaking to EA Sports in an interview, the 36-year-old said he couldn’t reject the offer from the English giants.

“It was a dream for me to come to England,” he said.

“As a kid and growing up in Ghana, all we could see could see was the Premiership at that time.

“When Chelsea came, I couldn’t say no.”

Essien also recalled how he scored a long-range goal that won the goal of the season against Arsenal.

“The goal of the season against Arsenal, I saw Lampard and I shouted for the ball and he laid it down for me.

“The first thing that came on my mind was to take a shot.

“It was a crazy goal looking at how the ball went in to the post so it was a good feeling,” he added.

Essien made 256 appearances for the club scoring 25 goals.

The former Real Madrid and AC Milan midfielder won two Premier League titles, the UEFA Champions League, four FA Cup’s, one Football League Cup and one Community Shield.