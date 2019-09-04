ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Victims Chase ‘419’ Adehyie Estates Boss Peter Kwaku Sika Dapaah...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
04.09.2019 Boxing

Charles Quartey Boxing Foundation Hosts Patrick Allotey

By George Nipah
Charles Quartey Boxing Foundation Hosts Patrick Allotey
1 HOUR AGO BOXING

The Charles Quartey Boxing Foundation played host to aspiring WBO world champion, Patrick Allotey during his training camp for his upcoming fight against Jaime Munguia.

His WBO world title bout takes place on 14th September 2019 in the United States of America.

Patrick Allotey aka ‘Sharp Arrow’ is in top shape and he says he is ready to go.

He endured a gruelling camp which has put him in what he calls, “the best shape of his career”.

He thanked head coach, Charles Quartey for getting him ready and also the boxers who gave him good sparring rounds.

“We wish him the best of luck and pray fervently for him to come out the victor,” said Charles Quartey, who is known to be one of Ghana best boxing trainers.

TOP STORIES

Charges Against NAM1 Increased To 61
12 hours ago

Akufo-Addo Urge Foreigners To Help Expose Insurgents
12 hours ago

body-container-line