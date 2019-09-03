ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Victims Chase ‘419’ Adehyie Estates Boss Peter Kwaku Sika Dapaah...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
03.09.2019 Sports News

Club Dumps Game For Wedding

By Staff Writer
Team of Deliu Ionut
2 HOURS AGO SPORTS NEWS

Romanian side, Poiana Mare Youth, was all set for their Liga 4 Dolj clash against CS Carcea until they realised there was an event happening at the same time.

Posting on their Facebook account, the club revealed that they were unable to fulfill the fixture as the team had to attend the wedding of their colleague.

Deliu Ionut and Diana “chose to sign the contract of life and get married” and as a result the team forfeited the game 3-0.

A post of the happy team celebrating the special day simply said: “Lost a game, but won a family.”

TOP STORIES

Charges Against NAM1 Increased To 61
3 hours ago

Akufo-Addo Urge Foreigners To Help Expose Insurgents
3 hours ago

body-container-line