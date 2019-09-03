BK Adusei Cup: Ashgold CEO Reveals How They Defeated Kotoko

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Obuasi Ashanti Gold, Dr. Kwaku Frimpong has revealed that his side managed to beat Kumasi Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium because they have the best coach, players, as well as technical bench in the country.

The two Ghana Premier League clubs met on Sunday to honour former Board Chairman of the Porcupine Warriors, BK Adusei in a memorial match while raising funds to help old players.

At the end of an evenly matched contest, the Miners went on to beat the host 4-3 on penalties to lift the inaugural trophy.

Speaking to the media after Ashgold’s triumph, Dr. Kwaku Frimpong noted that the secret to their success is mainly because they have the best of everything as far as the running of a football club is concerned in Ghana.

The business mogul shared, “Good team, good coach, and technical bench. That’s the whole secret and prayer. That’s why we always say it is only Jesus who can make you a champion.

“We have a very good team, a good coach, and a good technical bench and that’s what makes it special”.

“There has been something going on here in Ghana. Kotoko looked like they were unbeatable here in Kumasi and that is why we intentionally made up our mind to come here and beat them”.