Ashgold Gave Us The Needed Competitive Edge In The BK Adusei cup - Kjetil Zachariassen

Head coach for Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Kjetil Zachariassen has indicated that Obuasi Ashanti Gold gave them the needed competition when they hosted them at the Baba Yara Stadium last Sunday in the BK Adusei Foundation Cup.

Though the match was played in honour of the former Board Chairman of the Porcupine Warriors to raise funds for old players, both clubs also took advantage to test their strength ahead of their respective Africa assignments.

With the Reds set to come up against Etoile du Sahel in the second round of the CAF Champions League, Kjetil Zachariassen believes the Miners displayed the competitive edge they are likely to face against the Tunisians.

“We are happy with the opponent coming at us like that. It is the way Sahel will play against us. We had a very good match and am very happy”.

“We know we can play and we know we can do well but as I said we did some experiments because somebody (some of the players) is having some small issues. That also affected us. Our performance is as expected”, the Norwegian tactician said.

Meanwhile, Ashanti Gold is also preparing to engage HS Bekane in a two-legged encounter in the CAF Confederations Cup