Kotoko Coach In Trouble For Fielding Unregistered Player Against Ashgold

Asante Kotoko trainer, Kjetil Zachariassen has rendered an unqualified apology to the management of the club.

The former Ashgold tactician went contrary to directives given him by the management per advice from their medical team not to use newly signed defender, Samed Ibrahim because the player had not gone through mandatory medicals.

Management, led by Dr Kwame Kyei in a meeting after the B.K Edusei Foundation Cup defeat to Ashgold at the Baba Yara Stadium questioned Zachariassen on why he used the player (Samed Ibrahim), the gaffer then admitted his mistake, apologised and promised not to flout such directives again.

According to Kumasi based Oyerepa FM, the Executive Chairman of the club, Dr Kwame Kyei has asked Chief Executive Officer (CEO) George Amoako to discuss line ups with the coach before every match.

In addition, George Amoako has been asked to visit the training grounds frequently to acquaint himself with happenings and player performance at training.

This is because management is not happy with the coach’s behaviour and attitude towards player selection for matches.