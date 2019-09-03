'Kjetil Zachariasen Is Tactically Not Good', Says Ashgold President

The Executive Chairman of AshantiGold SC, Dr Kwaku Frimpong has taken a dig at Asante Kotoko coach, Kjetil Zachariasen claiming he is not tactically good.

The Miners defeated regional rivals Asante Kotoko on penalties to clinch the B. K. Edusei Cup last Sunday as both teams gear up for their respective continental assignments.

Dr Frimpong argues that the current Asante Kotoko trainer lacked the tactical nous to handle Ashgold’s first team and subsequently reduced his rank to the junior team.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Ashh FM, Champion said: “Coach Zachariasen wasn’t tactically good for my team so I decided to hand over my junior team to him until Kotoko came for him.

“Coach Zachariasen is very good in the physical conditioning of players but not good in the selection of players for games.”

To add insult to injury, Dr Frimpong said: “In terms of professionalism, Ashgold SC is ahead of Kotoko because we have foreign Scouts all over the world.

“Asec Mimosa came in purposely for Saddick Adams when they came to play Kotoko in a friendly game in Kumasi so I released him to Asec,” he ended.

His side will lock horns against RS Berkane – who are currently without a substantive coach after sacking their coach – on September 14 in the first leg of the CAF Confederations Cup.

Kjetil Zachariasen joined Asante Kotoko from the Obuasi based club.