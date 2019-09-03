ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Victims Chase ‘419’ Adehyie Estates Boss Peter Kwaku Sika Dapaah...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
03.09.2019 Football News

Injured Pogba Replaced By Arsenal’s Guendouzi In France Squad

By Reuters
Injured Pogba Replaced By Arsenal’s Guendouzi In France Squad
2 HOURS AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

Midfielder Paul Pogba was replaced by Matteo Guendouzi in the France squad to face Albania and Andorra in Euro 2020 Group H qualifiers after picking up an ankle injury.

The disclosure was made on Monday by the French Federation Federation.

The Manchester United player’s absence earns Arsenal’s 20-year-old Guendouzi his first call-up by coach Didier Deschamps.

World champions France host Albania on Saturday and Andorra three days later.

Les Bleus are top of Group H with nine points from four games.

TOP STORIES

Arming MTTD Officers Is Ill-Conceived – Ex-IGP Executive Sec...
4 hours ago

Our Brother Wasn’t Mentally Ill – Family Of Man Killed By Po...
4 hours ago

body-container-line