Injured Pogba Replaced By Arsenal’s Guendouzi In France Squad By Reuters 2 HOURS AGO FOOTBALL NEWS Midfielder Paul Pogba was replaced by Matteo Guendouzi in the France squad to face Albania and Andorra in Euro 2020 Group H qualifiers after picking up an ankle injury.The disclosure was made on Monday by the French Federation Federation.The Manchester United player’s absence earns Arsenal’s 20-year-old Guendouzi his first call-up by coach Didier Deschamps.World champions France host Albania on Saturday and Andorra three days later.Les Bleus are top of Group H with nine points from four games.
Injured Pogba Replaced By Arsenal’s Guendouzi In France Squad
Midfielder Paul Pogba was replaced by Matteo Guendouzi in the France squad to face Albania and Andorra in Euro 2020 Group H qualifiers after picking up an ankle injury.
The disclosure was made on Monday by the French Federation Federation.
The Manchester United player’s absence earns Arsenal’s 20-year-old Guendouzi his first call-up by coach Didier Deschamps.
World champions France host Albania on Saturday and Andorra three days later.
Les Bleus are top of Group H with nine points from four games.