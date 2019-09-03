La Liga: Thomas Partey Says Unbeaten Atletico Madrid Is Just Getting Started

Ghanaian international, Thomas Partey has stressed that his Spanish La Liga side Atletico Madrid is only getting started as far as challenging for the title is concerned after remaining unbeaten in the first three games.

The Rojiblancos are the only team in the division that has maintained a 100% record going into the international break. They have beaten Getafe, Leganes and recently Eibar on Sunday.

In the last match, Thomas Partey climbed off the bench to score a dramatic late equalizer which handed Diego Simeone and his side all three points.

Speaking in an interview on the possibility of clinching the La Liga title at the end of the season, Partey indicated that the season just started but they are motivated to work hard to challenge the favorites.

“Just getting started. We have three games and the League is long. This motivates us to continue working”, the Black Stars midfielder said.

Meanwhile, the midfield kingpin has noted that he welcomes being dropped to the bench from time to time because he is always happy and ready to help in any way his manager decides.