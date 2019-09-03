Arvin Appiah Snubs Manchester United, Signs For UD Almeria

The 18-year-old midfielder has completed his switch to the Spanish side on Monday.

Dutch-born prodiy of Ghanaian descent Arvin Appiah has finalised his move from Nottingham Forest to Spanish Segunda division side UD Almeria, on a three-year deal, both clubs have confirmed.

According to Ashesgyamera.com sources, the transfer fee for the youngster whi was highly tipped to join Manchester United before the start of the season is around £8million.

According to well-respected agent of the youngster, Tony Appiah, his client is excited to have sealed the move since it will help in his development as a player.

“Arvin is a happy lad now, after the deal,” he said as quoted by AshesGyamera.com.

“He’s excited about this new challenge and definitely helps his career. Almeria are having a wonderful project for the future and it is an opportunity for him to be part of it,” he added.

Arvin, whose parents are Ghanaians, was born in Amsterdam but moved to England at age six. He has represented the England at youth level but still eligible to either play for Ghana or Netherlands at the senior stage.