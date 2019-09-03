ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Victims Chase ‘419’ Adehyie Estates Boss Peter Kwaku Sika Dapaah...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
03.09.2019 Football News

CONFIRMED: Rangers Part Ways With Ghanaian Forward Joe Doodo

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
CONFIRMED: Rangers Part Ways With Ghanaian Forward Joe Doodo
1 HOUR AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

The Scottish giants, Rangers have confirmed the departure of Joe Dodoo by mutual consent.

The 25-year-old joined the Gers in the summer of 2016 from Leicester City and went on to make 27 appearances, scoring five goals.

"He departs with the best wishes of everyone at Rangers," said a club statement.

The Ghanaian international spent part of 2017 on loan at Charlton Athletic and last season with English League One side Blackpool.

Dodoo trained with the senior national team of Ghana ahead of their 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Mauritius in May 2016.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
TOP STORIES

Illegal Tramadol Dealer Arrested In Tamale
5 hours ago

Nalerigu Nursing Students Who ‘Apologised To Mahama For Voti...
5 hours ago

body-container-line