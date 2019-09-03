ModernGhanalogo

Mauro Icardi: Argentina Striker Joins Paris St-Germain On Season-Long Loan From Inter

By BBC
Argentina striker Mauro Icardi has joined Paris St-Germain on a season-long loan from Inter Milan.

The 26-year-old has also signed a two-year contract extension at Inter but PSG have the option to make the move permanent for a reported fee of 65m euros (£59m).

Icardi spent six years at Inter, scoring 124 goals in 219 appearances.

"I will give everything to help my new team go as far as possible in all competitions," Icardi said.

"Paris St-Germain has become an international football powerhouse, attracting some of the greatest players in recent years.

"The momentum is strong in Paris, ambitions are high and I am sure that we have everything here to go even further."

The arrival of Icardi follows the signing of goalkeeper Keylor Navas from Real Madrid.

Costa Rica international Navas, 32, has joined the French champions on a four-year deal.

