Egypt Wins 2019 African Games In Morocco

More than 6000 athletes gathered in Rabat, Morocco on the occasion of the 12th African Games 2019.

The Games proved that sport holds an important place in the African continent.

At the end of the Games Ghana placed 15 with 13 medals comprising 2 gold, 2 silver and 9 bronze.

Egypt won the most medals, 273 made up of 102 gold, 98 silver and 73 bronze.

Nigeria and South Africa were second and third respectively with Algeria and host nation, Morocco taking the fourth and fifth places respectively.

42 out of 53 nations were placed on the medals table.

Ghana’s Deputy Sports Minister, Hon. Perry Okudzeto was handed the Games Flag as the representative of the next nation to host the Games in 2023.

The handing over of the flag gives Ghana the affirmation to host the 13th edition of the African Games in 2023.

The flag was presented by Moroccan Minister for Youth and Sports to his Ghanaian counterpart, Hon. Isaac Kwame Asiamah, who was well represented by the Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports Hon. Curtis Perry Okuzeto.

Below is the top 10 on the medals table.

12th AFRICAN GAMES – MEDALS TABLE

Position/Country Gold Silver Bronze Total

1 Égypte 102 98 73 273

2 Nigeria 46 33 48 127

3 South Africa 36 26 25 87

4 Algéria 33 32 60 125

5 Morocco 31 32 46 109

6 Tunisia 26 36 35 97

7 Kenya 11 10 10 31

8 Mauritius 6 6 12 24

9 Éthiopia 6 5 12 23

10 Madagascar 6 4 2 12