'Two Years Contract For Coaches Is Not Enough', Says Ghana Coach Kwesi Appiah

Ghana coach, Kwesi Appiah has opined that two years handed to coaches to oversee national teams is not enough to achieve their mandate.

Appiah, 59. has been under pressure to relinquish his position following Ghana's abysmal performance at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

However, according to the former Al Khartoum manager, for a coach to build a strong and long-term team, he would need more than two years to successfully achieve that target.

Speaking at a FIFA-held seminar for local coaches, Mr Appiah reiterated that if Ghanaians want the Black Stars to win trophies, then the contract years for the coaches should be increased from two to five years.

“Since 1982 that we won the cup, you see that every two years a new coach comes so you can’t have a plan to program yourself, all your program will be short term basis.

“For me, if you are bringing a white coach then you should give him five years, because it will take him about two years to know our mentality, the way we do our things, where all the players are in Ghana, and our players across the world, because Ghanaian players are scattered across the whole World, so within two years, you would have known where our players are, and would have known our character, the way we behave and everything, so by two years time,he has to go, and bring another coach.

“So if I’m a white man and I come around and you give me two years, automatically I will depend on what is there, those that I have heard their names to get the results that you guys need, then go back. So it’s important as youth coaches to keep this in mind and make sure we all fight and work towards what we want to achieve in future,” he noted.