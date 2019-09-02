GFA Presidential Hopeful Kurt Okraku Targets Making Football Profitable For All

Bankroller of Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC, Kurt Okraku has revealed that it is his aim to make the running of football in the country profitable for all when he is voted for to become president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The experienced football administrator is one of at least 5 people that have declared their intention to contest for the vacant position in the upcoming elections of the GFA.

Speaking via a video post on Twitter where he confirmed his intention to contest for the top position, Kurt Okraku noted that his ultimate aim, when elected president of the GFA, will be to ensure industry players get their fair share of the enormous global wealth football generates.

"My ultimate aim is to ensure that industry players in Ghana get their fair share of the enormous global wealth of football. That every person connected to the game reaps their rightful dues for their unending efforts and enormous investments”, he said.

The Dreams FC Executive Chairman added, “I will in the not too distant future share with stakeholders my elaborate blueprint on my vision for Ghana football. The vision of Creating Wealth for All in football”.

“This Vision will primarily see us embark on a quest to build a transparent led and communication friendly FA which carries along all stakeholders to fulfill the aspirations of our beloved nation”.

With the elections slated for September 27, 2019, Kurt Okraku will need to convince the electorates to vote for him ahead of the likes of George Afriyie, Osei Kwaku Palmer, Fred Pappoe and Nana Yaw Amponsah.